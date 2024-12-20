Six illegal immigrants caught in Nadia, four touts also held

Six Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors, present in India illegally, and four Indian touts were arrested by Hanshkhali police under the Ranaghat Police District in Nadia. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in Barochupria, Ramnagar-1 Gram Panchayat, late on Wednesday night and apprehended the group for illegal entry into India. The arrested individuals – Rujina Khatun, Anwara Begam, Libia Khatun, Russel Hossain, and two minors – were said to have crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border unlawfully about a month ago.

According to police, they initially took shelter at the house of one Anwara Biswas in Barochupria. The group later travelled to Mumbai in search of jobs, working as daily labourers and domestic workers. They returned to Biswas’ residence a few days ago. Police also arrested four Indian intermediaries – Balai Ray, Sagar Biswas, Hyder Mondol, and Anwara Biswas – who allegedly facilitated the illegal stay of the Bangladeshi nationals. The touts had reportedly promised to provide them with forged identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter IDs, and passports.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the group exploited the dense fog of the winter season and crossed the dried-up Ichamati river to sneak into India. The porous nature of the border and lax surveillance in certain areas also helped in facilitating their illegal er ntry. Police sources disclosed that, in the last year, as many as 190 individuals, including Bangladeshi nationals and their Indian accomplices, have been arrested under the Foreigners’ Act. The authorities are intensifying surveillance along the border and targeting networks facilitating illegal crossings.

Superintendent of Police, Ranaghat Police District, emphasised the need for stringent monitoring and collaboration between border authorities to curb such activities. The arrested individuals are expected to be produced in court tomorrow, while investigations continue to identify other members of the smuggling network.