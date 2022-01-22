Six book covers shortlisted for Oxford Bookstore ‘Book Cover Prize’

The Oxford Bookstore ‘today announced the much-awaited shortlist of the seventh edition of its ‘Book Cover Prize’ at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival which commenced in a virtual mode.

A list of six book covers has been chosen by the jury comprising Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Dr Alka Pande, Shobhaa De, Priti Paul, Kunal Basu and guest juror Emmanuel Lebrun- Damiens. The winner will be announced virtually later this year.

Announcing the shortlist, the Prize Chair of Jury, Dr Alka Pande said, “Never judge a book by its cover is a difficult axiom to follow. Invariably we end up picking up a book because of the riveting book cover. The 7th edition of Oxford Book Cover Prize salutes the creative genius and diversity of the Indian graphic design community”.

In the sixth edition of the prize, graphic designer Gunjan Ahlawat was awarded for the book “Gun Island” by Amitav Ghosh, published by Hamish Hamilton, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

This year the list of winning designers and the name of the books is as follows: Shashi Bushan Prasad for ‘Johpur Guns’, Vishak Raj for ‘Kerala Bakshanam Chrithram’, Gavin Morris for ‘Estuary’, Shreya Nayak for ‘Lotus Land’, Maithili Doshi for ‘Turmeric Nation’ and Ishan Khosla for ‘Kintsugi’.

The Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize is the first-of-its-kind honour for splendour in book design, and an endeavour by an iconic bookstore to perceive and empower the phenomenal work of artists, designers and distributors crosswise over India. The new prize acknowledges the significance of illustrations, especially in our undeniably visual age, and trusts that a book cover translates and interprets the resulting content in critical ways that add to its definitive achievement, read the Press statement.