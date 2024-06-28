Siliguri mayor updates records on street vendor after CM prod

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed her officials to compile a detailed list of all street vendors. In response, the mayor of Siliguri has taken action to update the records of street vendors within the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

In an interview with the press in Siliguri today, mayor Goutam Deb stated that the corporation has a documented count of all the street vendors. Following the chief minister’s meeting, we have also discussed this matter and have recognized the need for updating our current list. This process may take a few additional days to complete.

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police recently conducted a targeted effort to remove encroachments from different parts of the town, starting yesterday. They have made the decision to continue this drive in order to clear pavements and other areas of encroachment.

Mr Deb stated that the corporation has devised a structured strategy to designate specific locations for street vendors across the city. This initiative aims to facilitate smooth movement for citizens and offer licensed hawkers an opportunity to make a livelihood.

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation is currently carrying out a demolition drive to address the issue of unlawful constructions and enforce compliance with the law.