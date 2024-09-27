Signal & telecom department completes key works in Sealdah division

The signal and telecom department of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division completed a series of significant works. The tasks done are aimed at bolstering safety, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing passenger convenience.

According to the ER, the division has completed the replacement of 10 point machines at crossings across Burrabazar, Princep Ghat, Baruipur, Sealdah South, and Barrackpore stations to ensure seamless and safe train movements. The works also included installation of two new 500 VA inverters at the level crossing (LC) gates of Dakshin Barasat and Bhagawangola, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and enhancing safety measures at these crucial locations by eliminating possibility of signal blanking. At the LC Gates of Bira and Bangaon Junction, electrical key transmitters were replaced to improve signaling reliability along with a three-position polarized relay at Bira, reducing signaling troubles and ensuring a smoother flow of train operations.

In addition, the video display unit (VDU) at Palasy station was replaced with a new high-definition 55-inch screen, offering enhanced monitoring capabilities of the yard and signaling systems, ultimately contributing to safer and more efficient train handling. Apart from this, a new GPS clock was also installed at Dhakuria station for ensuring accurate train timings to passengers. Additionally, an old GPS clock was replaced at Champahati station to provide improved timekeeping for the benefit of travelers.

