Show by Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh fails to get cop permit

A cultural show involving Bhojpuri star, singer-actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh was cancelled after the organisers failed to receive a no objection certificate from the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC).

The event was supposed to be held on the occasion of Kali Puja in a pandal in Bahula Colliery area, under Jamuria of West Burdwan district.

This is the second time ADPC has not allowed a stage show of Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh in Asansol. Pawan Singh was nominated by the BJP to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Asansol, but after he had refused to contest the ticket was allotted to veteran leader Surinderjit Singh Ahluwalia.

The Bangla Pakkha has also been agitating seeking cancellation of the soiree since the past few days alleging that his songs are against the culture of the state.

The Trinamul Youth district secretary, Prempal Singh has announced at a press conference today that the proposed event was cancelled as the ground was not sufficient for a huge crowd.

The representative of MLA of Jamuria, Hare Ram Singh, Prempal Singh today said that every year during Kali Puja in Bahula, cultural shows are organised and popular stars are invited. This year also such a musical soiree was planned with Bhojpuri singer pawan Singh on 3 November.

“The organisers have failed to get the requisite police permission to stage the show, hence we have decided that only the Kali Puja will take place this year and there will be no other programme. The ground capacity is not sufficient to hold such a big cultural show, police have said,” added Prempal Singh.

Asansol BJP leader Jitendra Tewari has alleged that in the past few days there have been severe infighting within the ruling party in organising this show and ultimately the show has been cancelled.

So far, Narendra Nath Chakraborty, district president of Trinamul Congress in West Burdwan and MLA of Pandaveswar has remained tightlipped on this controversy.