Shocked & humiliated, Aliah VC wants to relinquish post

Even as the Trinamul Congress Chatra Parishad ( TMCP) leader, Gyasuddin Mondal was arrested for harassing Aliah University’s vice-chancellor, Muhammad Ali, the latter has not been able to recover from the shock and has expressed his unwillingness to continue in his position in the university.

Students protested both at the Aliah University campus and at College Street, near Presidency College, demanding an immediate stop to alleged thuggery by Trinamul members. The VC, Mr Ali is undergoing medical treatment and continues to be in a state of shock as he told the media today that he no longer wishes to continue in his position at the university and wants to return to his previous institute, Jadavpur University. “I have written to the Jadavpur University VC to consider my request. I will also complain to the chief minister and the Governor of this state.”

He added, “The security personnel were asked to lock the gates but they threatened the guards and entered the premises. I called up the police, requesting them to come to the university. But no one turned up.”

Mr Ali added that he was shocked at the behaviour of Gyasuddin, who was already an expelled student. The VC said he underwent some medical tests since he was feeling ill as the accused and his accomplices surrounded him and issued threats and verbal abuses. “I cannot believe a student can use such foul language,” said Mr Ali before breaking down.

The CPM state secretary, Md Salim alleged that Mamata Banerjee’s regime has launched consistent attacks on the varsity as they have their eyes on the land on which the institution has been set up. He said Mamata and her aides have been opposing the ‘university status’ of this institution. He alleged the state is attempting to scuttle the student protests.