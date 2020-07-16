Seven students from Malda made it big as Madhyamik exam results were declared in the state today. The seven have made it to the top 10 merit list in the state.

Sohan Tamang of Malda Zilla School stood joint seventh in the state and first in the district with an aggregate of 686 marks.

Nazneen Azad of Bamongram HMAM High School in Kaliachak and Mohammed Tahenuzzaman of Sujapur bagged the eighth spot in the state with 685 marks each, while Ankita Mandal of Barlow Girls High School stood ninth at the state level with 684.

The three others students are from the Malda Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, Ayan Sheth, Debanjan Dey and Sayan Karmakar, who are in the tenth position jointly with 683. Sources said Mr Tamang lives in Puratuli under the English Bazaar police station and is the son of a primary school teacher.

He wants to join the Indian Air Force in the future through the NDA exams. Miss Azad on the other hand, the daughter of teacher parents of Baliadanga under the Kaliachak police station, wants to conduct researches in astronomy. She said she loves to study Physics and History.

Mr Tahenuzzaman, a student of the Sihole High School of in Bansihari in South Dinajpur, said he wants to become a doctor.

“I love to read detective stories in leisure,” he said.

Miss Mandal, who lives in Sahapur, under the Malda police station, also paints and recites poems. She also wants to become a doctor, while her father is a teacher and her mother also serves in a school.

Among the three at the RKMVVM, Mr Sheth, the son of a trader, loves mathematics. “But I want to become a doctor,” he said. His family lives at Pirojpur under the English Bazaar police station.

Again, Mr Karmakar’s father is a teacher and mother a government employee, while he wants to become an engineer. Meanwhile, in Siliguri, Rinkini Ghatak secured the sixth position in the state in the Madhyamik examinations.

The daughter of Bhaswati Bhattacharya and Lt Himadri Ghatak, Miss Ghatak scored 687 of the total 700 marks, and is a resident of Aurobindo Pally in Ward 22. A student of Siliguri Girls’ High School, Miss Ghatak says she plans to continue in the same school until class12. She is drawn towards quizzes, recitals and painting and wishes to take up science in the future.

“I am overjoyed at my results. I was expecting good results, but had not expected that I would stand out in the sixth position at the state level,” Miss Ghatak said.

Alipurduar district, meanwhile, missed a chance to be in the state-level merit list of the Madhayamik examinations by just four marks.

Sreya Modak, a student of the Falakata Bhutnirghat High School, was the district topper with 679 marks.