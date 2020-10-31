State tourism minister Gautam Deb has taken initiatives to address problems of people who have filed their grievances through the chief minister’s mass outreach campaign ‘Didi Ke Bolo.’ According to political analysts, the Trinamul Congress has reactivated the programme to re-connect with the people ahead of the Assembly election due for next year.

Months after facing a setback in the last Lok Sabha elections, the party had launched the much-hyped programme, following the idea of political strategist Prashant Kishor, popularly known as PK, last year. Mr Deb today listened to people’s problems in a meeting that was attended by administrative officials, police officers, gram panchayat pradhan, members, and ward coordinators in his Assembly constituency–Dabgram- Fulbari.

According to Mr Deb, some problems highlighted by the people had already been addressed, but that some still remained.

“We have already addressed many complaints people filed through the Didi Ke Bolo programme. We held a meeting today in a bid to resolve some more issues. We discussed 16 such applications and will try to address them before Kali Puja,” he said.

The complaints varied from not getting ration cards, Kanyashree benefits, allowances, to land issues. Mr Deb also warned people against capturing government land. “We will not allow people to capture government land. If anybody is found to be involved in such activities, police will take stringent action,” he said.