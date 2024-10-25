Services for 17 ferry terminals suspended

The East Burdwan district authorities suspended ferry services for the entire 17 terminals on the Bhagirathi and Damodar rivers today.

The East Burdwan zilla parishad runs 12 ferry terminals and five are run by different municipalities and panchayats of the district. The Katwa and Kalna town terminals on the Bhagirathi have launch services connecting East Burdwan with Nabadwip and other Nadia towns and villages and carry around 30,000 passengers everyday.

At Uddharanpur in Ketugram, a ferry terminal on the Bhagirathi connects commuters with Katwa and Bhagyavantipur in Nadia. “We’ve suspended ferry operations at least for two days to prevent any damage during cyclone Dana,” said Shyamaprasanna Lohar, sabhadhipati of the zilla parishad.

