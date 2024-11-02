Serampore’s ESI hospital celebrates its own Kali Puja

The Serampore ESI hospital was inaugurated in 1965 and that is when the hospital along with and patients initiated Kali Puja at the emergency ward of the hospital.

Over time, the venue of the Kali Puja shifted within the hospital compound. Doctors , staff and residential employees are now emotionally involved with the puja, under the banner of Nabin Suraj Sangha. one the senior members, Somnath Banerjee said nearly 60 years have been completed and Chandannagar artisans have presented a 15-feet goddess Kali idol. Devotees have urged to name this particular goddess as Rani Maa Kali.

Cultural and social welfare activities are carried out during the four days of Kali Puja. On the fourth day the immersion of the idol is done in the waterbody within the hospital compound.

