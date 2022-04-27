Serampore IMA suggests steps to avoid heat wave

The ongoing heatwave is showing its adverse effect with more and more students, and children suffering from heatstroke, resulting in diarrhoea and other symptoms.

The Serampore IMA is spreading awareness among the students and the public in general on how to protect them from the heat.

The IMA Serampore branch president Dr Pradip Das, said many are developing the symptoms of high temperature, diarrhoea and mild heatstroke. We can avoid these adverse effects of heatwaves by following some basic rules. Parents should avoid sending their children to school in the unbearable heat.

Dr Das added, “Outdoor activities in the afternoon hours should be strictly avoided unless under unavoidable circumstances. If you are travelling, it is advisable to take brief halts under the shade thus preventing the body from getting over-heated. Roadside fruit vendors, selling cut fruits and cold drinks should be avoided.”

Excess accumulation of heat in the body will shoot up the normal temperature of the body leading to mild heatstroke symptoms such as profuse sweating, dizziness and temporary blackouts. Under such circumstances, body temperature should be brought down by a wet sponge, intake of water and ORS, said the doctor.

Diarrhoea can be avoided by abstaining from food kept in the open. Other SOPS suggested by the doctors are drinking only purified water, washing hands with soap or use of sanitiser. The doctor suggested that if symptoms of fever and diarrhoea persist, the doctor should be promptly consulted; self-medication must be avoided and drinking lots of water.

The IMA suggestions also include regular baths, at least thrice a day, to avoid the heatwave.

Students and children must not move out in the sun, they should stay back home until the intense heat subsides. Proper hygiene must be maintained to avoid bacterial and viral infections.