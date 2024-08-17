Serampore hospital renders assistance to patients amidst protest

The medical fraternity is protesting against the heinous crime at R G Kar hospital, Kolkata and the ongoing protest has badly affected the medical services at different government and non-government hospitals.

Most affected are the outpatient department (OPD) patients, coming from far away places. Patients in need of urgent treatment are also getting held up. The doctors, nurses and medical staff of Serampore Sramajibi hospital are also expressing their solidarity with the protesting doctors.

But, keeping in mind the distress of patients, there is medical assistance at the waiting hall.

The assistant secretary of Shramjivi hospital, Goutam Sarkar, said, “Strong protest against such heinous crime is justified, at the same time it is necessary that patients in distress are not deprived of medical assistance. At Serampore, Choto Belu Sramajibi hospital patients come from remote villages of panchayat areas with much hope. We are providing medical assistance to the patients in the waiting room.”

The patients have appreciated the move and have also expressed their heartfelt support to the ongoing agitation of the doctors.