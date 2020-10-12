Senior district TMC leaders during a meeting began hurling aspersions at each other, revealing schisms within the party.

The purpose of the meeting was to unite party workers and strengthen organisation.

In a party workers meeting at Hindmotor, the Haripal MLA Beccharam Manna lashed out at the district level party leaders and workers without naming them for their anti-party activities. Very recently, Prabir Ghosal the Uttarpara MLA had also lashed out at certain senior district party leaders for deliberately not co-ordinating and communicating with 11 MLAs.

Ghosal had then remarked that the 11 MLAs are never informed by the top district leadership about party meetings and activities in the district.

Beccharam said, their are certain top district leaders who fail to understand the needs, demands and distress of common party workers at the grassroot level and such leaders have climbed up the ladder of success, holding high position in the district through the immense sacrifice of the common and ordinary party workers.

“The time is right that such senior top district leaders will be thrown out by the common party workers who have been deliberately deprived,” Manna said.

Even during the Singur Andolan their were many leaders who stood strong with the party supremo undergoing the torture of police. Hundred of party workers become victim of police atrocities but their were some leaders who just waited to have the cream and enjoy political power.

“We need to sort out such district leaders and their followers and throw them out of the party since they are not truthful to their party and their party supremo,” he said.

Dilip Yadav the district president said, it does not matter what some leaders have said, it matters that they are sending out wrong message within the party fold. Every one is free to discuss party matters within the party fold but not in front of the media to defame and disgrace the party and the party organization. “Again I assure and confirm that we are one and united and will fight back BJP unitedly,” said Yadav.