Senior students of Navodaya Vidyalaya go on rampage after principal seizes mobile phone from their possession

In order to maintain discipline, the Principal of Navodaya Vidyalaya, located at Barobisha in Alipurduar district, has planned to hold a meeting with guardians for counseling them.

The principal Debendra Kumar Tiwari has taken such a decision after a group of sen- ior students, studying high- er secondary section, went on rampage on 28 August night in their school.

Angry students ransacked school and hostel’s properties and even they tried to set fire on the building.

A group of senior students went on rampage after the Principal Mr Tiwari visited the hostel surprisingly and seized Android mobile phones from their possession on 28 August night.

According to the Principal, Mr Tiwari, school authorities have imposed restriction for using mobile phone in the school.

Sources said senior students have asked their jun- iors to support them demand- ing that the school authorities should allow students for using mobile phone.

Even junior were asked to boycott meal in the hostel in protest and they had to fol- low seniors’ instructions fear- ing attacks on them.

Sources also said the Prin- cipal sought help from local administration and managed the situation.

When asked to comment, Principal Debendra Kumar Tiwari said : “At present the situation is under control. Some parents provided mobile phones paying no heed to school’s guidelines. Parents need more counseling. I would call a meeting short- ly for counseling them more.”

Advertisement