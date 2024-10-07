Senior doctors to join juniors’ hunger strike

Amid the ongoing hunger strike by junior doctors, that started yesterday, senior doctors have decided to join the protest in solidarity. The senior doctors have also condemned the recent alleged rape and murder of a Class IV student in Jaynagar. The protest, initiated by the junior doctors to demand justice for the rape and murder of a young female doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College, has expanded to include the case of the teenage girl student in Jaynagar. Now senior doctors have decided to join them.

One of the senior doctors leading the movement, Subarna Goswami, announced that they would begin their own hunger strike starting Monday, determined not to let the juniors’ long-standing struggle go in vain. On Saturday, after a 58- day-long strike, junior doctors resumed their duties, but to maintain pressure on the government for their demands, they initiated a relay hunger strike. Every day, 6-7 junior doctors are participating in the strike. They had previously warned that if anyone fell sick during the protest, the state government would be held responsible. On Saturday, six representatives from various government and private hospitals (excluding R.G. Kar) participated in the strike, with full support from senior doctors.

The alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old school girl in Kultali, Jaynagar, on Saturday has further fueled the sentiments m. A team of 12 senior doctors is visiting the victim’s family on Sunday to express their solidarity. Speaking to the press beforehand, Subarna Goswami stated: “Wherever such crimes occur, we will go there to protest because the administration could have prevented these incidents by being vigilant. Such crimes don’t happen if law and order are properly maintained. This is where the administration has failed.” Regarding the junior doctors’ hunger strike, he added: “Yes, they have started their hunger strike, and we fully support it. This movement will spread across districts. From tomorrow, we too will start our hunger strike. This movement will not go in vain; the administration must get the message.” However, their decision to join the hunger strike has sparked criticism. The prolonged strike by junior doctors had already impacted the state’s healthcare system, leaving many patients without treatment for days.

Even though the junior doctors have resumed work, the after-effects of the protest still linger. The decision for a renewed hunger strike, now involving senior doctors, has raised concerns about further disruption to healthcare services, especially during the festive season. The ruling party has repeatedly warned that such disruptions would primarily affect the common, poor patients relying on government hospitals, and the decision by senior doctors has naturally invited criticism. Meanwhile, the junior doctors had requested permission from the police to set up bio-toilets, but no response has yet come from Lalbazar. Taking matters into their own hands, they have started constructing bio-toilets at Esplanade themselves. Due to heavy rain and strong winds, a portion of the tarpaulin covering the junior doctors’ hunger strike platform at Esplanade came undone, allowing rainwater to enter the area. Work is now underway to secure the tarpaulin.