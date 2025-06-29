Security beefed up at Digha beach

Security at Digha sea beach had been stepped up following an inflow of tourists for the last few days to avert any untoward incident.

The Digha beach, still the main attraction for tourism despite the new Jagannath temple, was allegedly host to some illegal activities, which the local police are trying hard to curb.

“The security on the beach has been enhanced following an increase in tourist flow and to avert any mishaps. Police have already been deployed there, who are ensuring the beach remains incident-free.” a senior police officer said.

Around 15 to 20 police personnel are daily patrolling the beach.

Meanwhile, an unsavoury incident of detention of a girl took place on Friday night following an ugly spat with the police. The girl, according to police sources, was asked not to drink on the beach, which led the girl to attack the police, forcing the latter to put the girl under detention. The girl was later let off.