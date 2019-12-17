Kolkata Police has undertaken security measures in the wake of unrest and violence in several districts following the Citizenship Amendment Act. Additional forces have been deployed in each of the nine divisions while Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) have been kept at standby in several sensitive areas, especially in the mixed neighbourhoods.

Local police stations have also been instructed to reach out to the community leaders and be watchful to prevent the spread of any rumour. “We have instructed clearly that no road blockade or destruction of public property will be tolerated. No meetings can be held without prior information and disruption of traffic movement will not be allowed in any way,” said a senior IPS officer at Lalbazar.

Meanwhile, students of several universities today took out rallies protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Students of Jadavpur University and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute took out a rally to protest against the assault on the students of Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University. The Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) also organised a meeting at Rajabazar.

Hundreds of students of Presidency University also held protests at College Street. The city has witnessed several rallies and protest marches in the past few days over the issue. Meanwhile, All Bengal University Teachers’ Association (ABUTA) condemned the attack on the students at Jamia Milia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“ABUTA strongly believes that NRC and the CAA are a serious blow to India’s democratic character. The laws are sharply opposite to the Constitution’s basic secular ideology. Besides, the recent brutal attack by the Central government on the students’ movement in protest of NRC and CAA is of great concern. We demand exemplary punishment for the attackers involved,” said ABUTA general secretary prof. Goutam Maity.

JUTA ( Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association) general secretary prof. Partha Pratim Roy said, “JUTA strongly condemns the brutal attack of police on the students, teachers and staff of Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University and we are standing in solidarity with them.”