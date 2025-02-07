Sebaashray gets 10k footfall on Thursday

More than 10,000 people visited the Sebaashray camps at Metiabruz today.

Around 34 camps have been opened in Metiabruz which is one of the Assembly segments under Diamond harbour Lok Sabha seat.

Abhishek Banerjee wrote on his X-handle: “For 34 days, Sebaashray has sustained its momentum, strengthened its impact and redefined last mile healthcare delivery. Everyday, the commitment remains unshaken, the purpose remains clear and the mission moves forward undeterred.”

He further wrote: “These numbers represent trust, hope and lives being changed in real time. Sebaashray isn’t an initiative with an expiry date, it is a movement, a revolution and a promise that remains unbroken. As long as there are people who need care, we will not stop.”

Today, as many as 7,709 patients underwent diagnostic tests, ensuring timely detection and intervention. As many as 10,466 individuals alleviating financial burdens on families. Forty critical cases were identified and referred to super specialty hospitals for treatment.

Sebaashray camps started with the Diamond Harbour Assembly seat and then moved to Falta and Bishnupur.