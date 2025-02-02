Sebaashray camps start at Metiabruz

Sebaashray camps started at Metiabruz from today with 5.25 lakh people registering themselves since the inception of the initiative on 2 January.

The initiative started by Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and party’s national general secretary is the first of its kind in the country launched by any MP.

So far, the camps have been held in areas that fall under Diamond Harbour Assembly seat, Falta Assembly seat and Bishnupur Assembly seat. The camps were held for 10 days in every Assembly area.

In the last 10 days in the Bishnupur Assembly seat, 92,626 people had registered themselves in 47 Sebaashray camps.

Free medicines are given to the patients along with free diagnostic tests and if required hospitalisation in state-run or private healthcare establishments are done. A nine-year-old boy underwent open heart surgery at a private healthcare establishment. The boy is keeping well.

The camps will be held at Metiabruz for 10 days.

Mr Banerjee will visit the camps in Metiabruz but the date has not yet been finalised. Campaigns have been launched to make people aware of the camps at Metiabruz. When the people get themselves registered, they are given a booklet containing dos and don’ts. There are help desks to guide them. They are being examined by expert doctors.