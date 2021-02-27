To counter chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s protest against fuel price hike, Union minister Smriti Irani today rode petrol-run scooter.

Miss Banerjee had yesterday travelled on an electric scooter. As part of the ‘parivartan yatra’, Irani rode the scooter for almost 25 km between Garia station and Gangajoar area, a district bordering Kolkata.

The rath and several BJP supporters followed her on bikes. Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly also took part in the rath yatra, riding on the rath.

After the scooter spin, Irani said Miss Banerjee’s reign has been marked with alarming violence and democratic voices across Bengal has decided to oust her this time.

“Smriti Irani today had a petrol-scooter drive as she wanted to prove that the central government is doing right thing by hiking the petrol prices. And she was also asking people to buy petrol and diesel paying high prices,” said state urban development minister Firhad Hakim, who drove the e-scooter as Miss Banerjee sat behind him in the morning to Nabanna.

Irani however clarified that she rode the scooter since local administration was objecting to ‘rath yatra’. Though Miss Banerjee looked amaterish riding the e-scooter on her way back from Nabanna to Kalighat, Irani comfortably rode the scooter for the entire journey and the video has gone viral.