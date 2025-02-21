School organises gender sensitisation camp

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Surya Sen Mahavidyalaya conducted an Outdoor Gender Sensitisation Camp at Village Noy-Gharia, under Mantadari Gram Panchayat in the Baikanthapur forest area yesterday.

The initiative is aimed to promote gender equality, women’s rights, and social inclusivity in the rural tea-garden community.

The programme focused on key objectives, including fostering positive values to support girls’ rights, creating more space for women in society, empowering underprivileged women in marginalised areas, and educating the community about the harmful effects of gender bias. Topics such as gender stereotypes, child rights, domestic violence, women’s trafficking, and gender justice were highlighted through charts, posters, and performing arts by student volunteers.

ICC members also conducted a gender survey among local women using questionnaires and emphasised the importance of equal care and attention for children, regardless of gender, while ensuring age-appropriate behaviour.