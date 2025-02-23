Saving history through photographs

A photography exhibition, Bonedi Bari Photography Exhibition 2.0 started today at the Kolkata International Foundation in south Kolkata.

The two-day exhibition on bonedi baris (heritage homes) took the visitors back in time. The narrow lanes of Kolkata, with grand old houses on both sides, tell their own story, about the families, culture, and the history.

Sumit Datta and Shrabanti Mitra are photographers and enthusiasts of heritage homes. The exhibition will present 71 images from 35 photographers. What is interesting is that the visitors can be part of the interactive sessions and judge the images.

Kolkata’s heritage homes are not just buildings. They are a vital part of the city’s identity. The structures show the rich past of Kolkata and connect it to the present.

These heritage houses depict different architecture, including colonial, Victorian, and Bengali styles. Preserving these houses is vital as it helps people to remember and honour their past.

Shrabanti Mitra said: “The exhibition is organised to offer a platform for photographers to showcase their skills during the time of Durga Puja. They can even engage with the public about the traditional culture and rituals.”