Sandhya Mukherjee shifted to pvt hospital from SSKM

Noted Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee was shifted to a private hospital along EM Bypass from the state-run SSKM hospital today after she tested Covid-19 positive.

The chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee visited the 92 year-old melody queen at the Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital today and took personal initiatives to shift the patient to the private hospital where separate unit for treatments for novel coronavirus-affected patients is available. There is no separate unit for Covid-19 cases at the SSKM Hospital.

Sandhya who declined the Central government’s proposal to confer her the Padma Shri award on Tuesday sustained injury after she fell inside the bathroom at her Lake Gardens residence a few days ago. She was rushed to the SSKM Hospital with symptoms of respiratory trouble in addition to her existing cardiac ailments.

A medical board comprising experts like cardiologists, chest medicine specialist, general medicine doctors and other attended to her. One member of the medical board said that she has contracted pneumonia because of the Covid-19 infections.

Considering her health conditions the medical team recommended her treatment in a hospital that is equipped with Covid-care management, the member said requesting anonymity. She was taken to the private hospital from SSKM later in the evening.