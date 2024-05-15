Sandeshkhali: Plea in SC for SIT probe

A female member of the Scheduled Caste Community has approached the Supreme Court seeking interference of the Supreme Court in ascertaining the genuineness and veracity of the video of a sting operation, relating to the Sandeshkhali incident, where a person has revealed that the allegations of rape were false and the people of Sandeshkhali acted upon instructions of Suvendu Adhikari to obstruct the TMC leaders and put them in bad light.

The application filed by the female also highlights the plight of women who were made to sign blank papers which resulted in false rape complaints against TMC leaders.

In order to ascertain the on-ground situation and in view of the sensitivity of the issue at hand, the applicant has prayed for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to conduct an independent investigation which shall be monitored by the Supreme Court. Dr Maneka Guruswamy, senior advocate appeared on behalf of the applicant today seeking the apex court’s kind indulgence.

Advertisement

The Bench of Justice B R Gavai and Justice Sandeep Mehta directed that the request for listing shall be considered and appropriate orders be passed.