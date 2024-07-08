Saffron party leadership to revamp state BJP, major reshuffle awaited

Central BJP leaders are aiming to restructure the saffron party’s organisation at the state and district level ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in view of the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, some central party leaders, who are dealing with organisation affairs are keeping in close touch with some state BJP leaders. The party leadership is said to be planning to replace the presidents of at least 15 out of 43 organisational districts in Bengal. Both winning and losing candidates in the Lok Sabha elections will be utilised for organisational work, said the BJP sources. There is even a possibility of a change in the state BJP president.

On Friday, BJP’s national president J P Nadda assigned new organisational responsibilities in 24 states except West Bengal. Sources said that as the post-election analysis at the grassroots level has revealed several reasons for the BJP’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Bengal, so the Delhi headquarters are taking stock of the situation. The saffron party leadership is planning a significant organisational overhaul in view of the disappointing election results.Reports indicated that nearly 15 district presidents will be replaced before the Puja. Additionally, recently state president Sukanta Majumdar hinted at a possible change in his position, noting that the party’s principle is “one person, one post”. He had recently stated: “Our party’s policy is one person, one post.

Therefore, since I have become a minister, I may have to step down. However, the final decision will be made by the central leadership. Our party’s structure undergoes changes from the top to the bottom in terms of organisational restructuring.” The focus will primarily be on revamping the district organisations, from the district to the mandal levels. Most district presidents in areas with poor results in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be replaced.

Over 300 mandal presidents may also be replaced. Furthermore, the majority of booth committees will be restructured. While Mr Majumdar did not directly comment on the organisational reshuffle, a state BJP leader claimed that any changes in the state BJP’s organisational structure would be on the directives of the central leadership. However, sources within the BJP have confirmed that organisational changes are indeed taking place at various levels within the state BJP.

A few days ago, state BJP leaders met at the Salt Lake party office for a post-election review meeting, where it was decided to gather reports from the district level. Subsequently, review meetings are being held in various districts with mandal presidents, district and zone in-charges, and assembly in-charges. The complete grassroots reports will soon be submitted to the state committee, which will then send the refined reports to the central leadership. The grassroots leaders and workers have identified several issues responsible for the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections during the review meetings, including that many senior workers were not involved in the election work, booth organisations were quite lax, incorrect booth reports were sent, with optimistic projections that did not match reality.

BJP workers were lax in door-to-door campaigning, and voters were not adequately approached. There was also a lack of coordination between district presidents and party candidates in most Lok Sabha constituencies. Frequent meetings and large gatherings by central leaders resulted in insufficient grassroots voter outreach, said the sources. These issues are being discussed within the party. Organisational reshuffles are expected in several districts, including Howrah, Hooghly, South 24-Parganas, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Burdwan. Both Lok Sabha constituencies in Howrah did not yield satisfactory results, the Hooghly seat was lost, and even though Arambagh was considered a positive seat, it was lost. The Burdwan-Durgapur seat was lost, and even though Asansol was considered positive, it was lost as well.

Additionally, there is internal conflict within the party in Burdwan, necessitating organisational restructuring. South 24-Parganas performed very poorly, and reports of factionalism have surfaced. Organisational changes are also expected in Midnapur, Jhargram, and Ghatal. The Bankura seat was lost, and there was significant internal conflict within the party before the elections. In Bishnupur, BJP won by a very small margin. Consequently, organisational changes are planned in Bankura, Bishnupur, Birbhum, and Bolpur.