Sabyasachi Dutta gets new responsibility in Barasat

Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman Sabyasachi Dutta was made Trinamul Congress’ Barasat organisational district chairperson on Monday.

The Ward 31 councillor, who is also the party’s West Bengal secretary, has to travel across districts for party work. It probably explains the leader’s presence at Digha during the Jagannath temple inauguration, where he shared space with party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, at Murshidabad after the disturbances there or as one of the leaders, who received the body of the Indian Army martyr on behalf of the state government.

“Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will give which responsibility to whom and when is her prerogative. She is our leader and we are workers of the party. I perform whatever duty is entrusted to me with all sincerity,” said the leader, who recently faced a lot of criticism from different quarters during the dismissed teachers’ agitation in front of Bikash Bhawan in Salt Lake.

The leader, a two-time MLA from New Town Rajarhat area, is presently staying in New Town. “If I move anywhere in the state for party work, I have to take permission from two people, Mamata Banerjee and Subrata Bakshi, TMC state president.

With the Assembly elections approaching, what role does he see for himself? “The party will decide. We are all like the members of the Russian volleyball team; we will play in whichever position we are asked to. If I’m asked to fight an election from wherever the state, I will, and if the party decides my services to be utilised for organisational purposes, I will follow the instructions,” said the councillor.

Mr Dutta was recently included as the only political representative of the HIDCO-NKDA advisory board , which held its first meeting recently. “I’m always ready to help. I meet people from my area twice a week in the evening to mitigate their issues. I’m also available at TMC Bhavan on Saturdays in the morning,” says the leader.

He is now busy with the work of scrutiny of voters’ lists. Mamata Banerjee named him in the committee for scrutiny of voters’ list during her meet with party leaders at Netaji Indoor Stadium. He is responsible for Nadia, West Burdwan and Purulia districts, which includes 16 Vidhan Sabha areas. At Barasat, whenever I am called for any work by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, I go, adds Mr Dutta, who calls himself “old wine in a new bottle” after his comeback to TMC from BJP.