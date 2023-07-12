RSS letter exposes BJP’s secret deal with Congress, CPM

What the Trinamul Congress (TMC) has been alleging for the past few years has come true when the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wrote a letter to the BJP president of the Birbhum district.

In the letter, the RSS asked the BJP leader to explain how the BJP was having a clandestine deal with the CPM and the Congress.

The letter, written by Jalandhar Mahato, pranta pracharak (state organizer) to Dhruba Saha, district president, Birbhum stated that the RSS has a strong exception to the BJP’s clandestine deal with CPM and Congress.

The district leaders are not happy with the alliance as it will not bring good to the party.

The leaders feel that had there not been any alliance BJP could have done much better. Saha has been asked to give in writing to explain the matter.

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has been telling this for the past few years. She had said even before the 2019 election, CPM supporters had voted for the BJP.

State BJP leaders refused to talk on the letter. State RSS leaders said they would not spare anyone who has made the deal without informing RSS.