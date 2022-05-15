Rs 3.20 lakh bill for biryani at Katwa hospital

Rs one-crore monthly bill served to the Katwa sub-divisional hospital by a contractor has raised eyebrows of the hospital authorities as well as that of the hospital’s patient welfare committee.

Most interestingly, the bill submitted by the medicine supplier agency listed Rs 3.20 lakh bill against supply of biryani plates and also a furniture bill worth Rs 82,000.

“Moreover, the bills were submitted at least a month ahead of issuance of work orders and supply, as it appears,” said Dr Soubhik Alam, medical superintendent of the Katwa hospital.

He added, “After we raised suspicion, the deputy chief medical officer-2 in Katwa has initiated a probe into this.” Dr Subarno Goswami, deputy CMOH-2 said today, “We’ve begun a probe against the alleged fictitious bills. We’re told to lodge FIR against the persons responsible for such misleading claims. We’re likely to complete the probe at the earliest.”

The ‘humongous’ bill today led to a sensation at the hospital. The matter was also referred to the patient welfare committee to scrutinise. Rabindranath Chatterjee, MLA, Katwa is the chairman of the committee. He said, “How official stamps were used to recognise receipts against the fictitious supply also needs to be scrutinised and we suspect a fishy deal behind this.”