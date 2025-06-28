RPF seizes narcotics worth Rs 68 cr this year

On the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reaffirmed its commitment to combat drug trafficking through the railway network.

Indian Railways has emerged as a frequent target for traffickers due to its vast reach and accessibility. Smugglers use sleeper coaches, unreserved compartments, parcel vans, and even passengers as human carriers, posing a significant challenge for enforcement.

Under the nationwide drive Operation Narcos, RPF has intensified its crackdown. In 2024, narcotics worth over Rs 220 crore were seized and 1,388 traffickers were arrested. In just the first four months of 2025, seizures have already crossed Rs 68 crore.

