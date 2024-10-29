RPF jawan rescues passenger from running train

A railway commuter had a narrow escape at the Burdwan Junction railway station early this morning. The RPF jawan, Nibha Kumari rescued the passenger putting her life into risk.

Nibha’s colleague constable Yogesh Kumar also joined hands in the rescue.

Shailendra Chowdhury, the commuter, was trying to get down from the running Gangasagar Express that was passing through platform 5 of the Burdwan railway station at 4 am. He slipped down the stairs and was trapped between the train compartment and the platform. Nibha started running when she saw this and jumped desperately to rescue him. Yogesh then joined her and they rescued Shailendra in a 10-second operation.

Shailendra, by profession, a private tutor and a resident of Madhuboni, was supposed to go to Bandel. When he saw Howrah Mainline local waiting at platform 4 of Burdwan station, he tried to get down the express train and avail the EMU train.