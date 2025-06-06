Rotary Club instals solar panels at correctional home

Rising to the need of the hour on World Environment Day, the Rotary Club of Calcutta Avyanna, has taken a significant step towards sustainability. The club has installed solar panels at the Alipore Women’s Correctional Home. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr Rajesh Kumar, chief secretary of correctional administration, L N Meena (ADG & IG of Correctional Services)and Dr Krishnendu Gupta, district governor of Rotary District 3291.

President of the club, Chandreyi Mitra, said: “We were thinking on this project for the last six months, finally culminating in June. There were a lot of protocols involved and we could start work on this only after we were granted permission. Right now we have fitted with 5kW, which would cover two-third of the correctional home and we have plans to cover the complete needs of the home later. That will help the inmates further. This is one step further towards a greener planet and it is our major focus.

“We conduct spoken English and yoga classes for the inmates at Alipore Correctional Home and at Dum Dum Correctional Home we run a school, Ankuran, for the children of the inmates there.”

The initiative aims to reduce the correctional home’s reliance on non-renewable energy sources and promote a greener environment. The solar panel installation is a testament to the Rotary Club’s commitment to community service and environmental conservation.

The event marked a significant collaboration between the Rotary Club and the correctional administration, highlighting the importance of partnerships in driving positive change. The Alipore Women’s Correctional Home is now set to benefit from this eco-friendly initiative, which will not only reduce energy costs but also contribute to a sustainable future.