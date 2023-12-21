RORO services to connect Haldia with Diamond Harbour

Aiming to enhance connectivity from the industrial township to different parts, the state transport department is mulling plans to introduce roll-on roll-off (RORO) services between Haldia and Diamond Harbour. Presently, while travelling from Haldia to Diamond Harbour, a distance of about 180 kilometres, one needs to be move via the second Hooghly bridge, said state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty during a session on ‘Haldia Conclave 2023’ organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry, today.

The minister said the department is hunting for land to proceed with the project. “We are planning to start RORO services between Diamond Harbour and Haldia for which we are looking for land. Once identified, the project would be taken ahead immediately. Work has started on the project.

We have identified land at Baranagar and RORO services would be started here and Bandel,” informed the minister. Mr Chakraborty added the upcoming project is anticipated to cut down the travel time between the two places enabling transportation of commercial vehicles from one side to another. Apart from the RORO services, the department is also considering setting up a truck terminus at Haldia.

The initiative would resolve the issues of parking in the industrial town. “There is an embargo on parking by the port. We are discussing the matter and trying to solve the problem,” elaborated Mr Chakraborty. In addition to enhancing connectivity, the state department is also emphasizing on improving road safety in various cities and towns of the state, including Haldia.

“In Kolkata, traffic is being controlled by an electronic-surveillance system. The city is number one in terms of traffic control. We are planning to extend the electronic-surveillance system in other cities and parts of the state like Howrah, Siliguri, Asansol and Haldia to control the traffic,” added the state transport minister