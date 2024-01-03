RORO services between Budge Budge and Sankrai

In a move to enhance connectivity, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata is coming up with Roll-On Roll-Off (RORO) services between Budge Budge and Sankrail, informed the chairman of the SMP, Rathendra Raman, yesterday. According to Mr Raman, a city-based private organisation is trying to develop a RORO facility from Budge to Sankrail in Howrah.

Speaking during a special session organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce on ‘Kolkata Port: Scripting New History,’ Mr Raman said: “Taking cargo away from the city is a matter of concern to everyone. So there was a request from all to develop RORO services. We had tried in the past but we could not be successful. But now there is a company in Kolkata which is trying to develop RORO services from Budge Budge to Sankrail.

They have got the required land from the SMP and the Sankrail side has been developed.” Notably, the city port is also making efforts to develop a similar facility between Kolkata and Howrah. According to Mr Raman, the idea, however, is faced with the hurdles of availability of land for parking space in Howrah. “After the cargo crosses the river, a large chunk of land is required as a parking area. After unloading, the vehicles cannot directly move on the highways due to traffic restrictions.

Advertisement

So after unloading, space is required where the trucks could be parked for some time. However, the problem of unavailability of land for parking is coming in the way of the idea,” said Mr Raman. As elaborated by the city port chairman, a RORO vessel was also brought to Kolkata but the project could not be developed as land allotted for the task was a narrow stretch from where only a single truck could move.