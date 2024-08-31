RG Kar incident: TMCP North Bengal unit protests at educational campuses

Following directives from chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamul Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) students across north Bengal took to the streets demanding justice for the R G Kar incident.

On 9 August, a trainee lady doctor was allegedly raped and killed at R G Kar, sparking widespread outrage and protests both state-wide and nationally.

In response, TMCP supporters from various colleges in north Bengal districts, including Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Siliguri, organised rallies in different formats to voice their demands for justice. The protests featured a range of activities, including marches, sit-ins, and symbolic demonstrations, reflecting the students’ collective anger and determination.

At the University of North Bengal, TMCP-backed students also staged a significant demonstration on campus today. The rally was organized in line with the instructions from party chief Mamata Banerjee, who has been vocal about the need for accountability and swift action in the case. The university’s protest highlighted the strong solidarity within the student community and their commitment to seeking justice for the victim.

The tragic incident has ignited a wave of protests across the state and beyond, drawing attention to issues of safety and justice. As calls for accountability grow louder, the protests underscore the ongoing demand for systemic changes to protect women and ensure justice for victims of violence.

In a notable development, former students of Siliguri College have united to plan a protest scheduled for September. This move reflects their commitment to addressing recent issues and advocating for justice. Meanwhile, local LGBT community members have also mobilised to organize a separate demonstration, demanding justice for the victim of a recent incident.

Both groups aim to raise awareness and put pressure on authorities to take decisive action. The former students’ protest will focus on broader societal issues and seek to amplify voices calling for change, while the LGBT community’s demonstration will centre on justice for the specific victim, emphasizing the need for accountability and protection for marginalised groups.