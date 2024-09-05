RG Kar incident: Adhir urges SC to remove city CP

Senior Congress leader and president of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today has written a letter to the chief justice of Supreme Court requesting that the Kolkata police commissioner and director general of police (DGP) be sent on leave.

The Supreme Court is hearing the case related to the rape and murder of a medical student from R G Kar Medical College. Ahead of the next hearing on Thursday, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has written the letter to the CJI. He has also made several other demands in his letter. On Thursday, the Supreme Court has asked the CBI to submit a status report.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Division Bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has stayed the hearings of several cases related to R G Kar. In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had ordered the deployment of central forces for security at the hospital. Mr Chowdhury is urging the court to send Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and State Police DGP Rajeev Kumar on “leave,” arguing that both have failed in their investigation and should be removed from their positions. Additionally, Adhir has requested the establishment of a police outpost outside R G Kar Medical College, to be monitored by a new police commissioner. The other police personnel there should cooperate with the central forces in ensuring the hospital’s security. He has also requested that CISF personnel be granted the authority to make decisions independently, as needed. Along with this, Adhir has raised eight questions regarding the incident and has asked the Supreme Court to take note of them.

In the meantime, on Wednesday, lawyer Amrita Pandey sought permission to file a case for the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, drawing the attention of the Division Bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. The Chief Justice responded by stating that since the case is under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, he cannot grant any permission at this time. The court will decide on the matter after the Supreme Court’s decision.

Following the incident, Kolkata Police had arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy in connection with the murder of the medical student. On Monday night, the CBI also arrested former R G Kar principal Sandip Ghosh in connection with the corruption in the college.