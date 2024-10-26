Revamping work at Pandaveswar station underway

Pandaveswar station, under Asansol division of Eastern Railway is also getting upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, which is aimed at enhancing passenger amenities and overall services.

Pandaveswar station, located in the Pandaveswar block of West Burdwan district, is an NSG-5 category station on the Andal-Sainthia branch line. It serves as a crucial coal loading hub, surrounded by numerous Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) coal mines within a 10 km radius.

“The redevelopment at Pandaveswar station aims to improve functionality and aesthetics, aligning with Indian Railways’ broader vision of modernisation. Key enhancements include improved station access and traffic circulation within the circulating area (8717 sqm), construction of an entrance porch (6.3 sqm), and the provision of toilet facilities for divyangjan (4 sqm). The station will also receive significant aesthetic upgrades to its façade and elevation,” Chetna Nand Singh, divisional railway manager of Asansol division informed.

To enhance comfort and convenience for passengers, an air-conditioned waiting hall (231 sqm) and a new indoor toilet block (62 sqm) for male and female passengers will be established.

Additional facilities include a separate waiting hall, ticket booking counters, ramp facilities and a separate water booth for divyangjan passengers. A lift will be installed to facilitate movement between platform 1 and platform 2, catering to divyangjan, elderly passengers, and those with limited mobility. Two extra platform sheds will be provided to enhance passenger comfort.