The state units of Congress and BJP, for a change, are on the same page concerning rescheduling of the lockdown in the state while BJP wants withdrawal of lockdown tomorrow so the foundation stone laying ceremony tomorrow at Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, can be celebrated by the people of the state.

The PCC wants 20 August, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary, be excluded from the lockdown schedule.

State BJP chief, Dilip Ghosh contended that the dates of the lockdown schedule was changed by TMC government to keep the devotees of Lord Ram indoors lest they offer worship to the man “who attained the status of a god by words and deeds.”

The Trinamul leadership is apprehensive that the influence of BJP which has uniformly supported the demand for rebuilding Ram temple, will trigger the spread of saffron influence, he said. Unlike BJP , the state Congress did not opt for political compulsion to keep 20 August beyond the lockdown schedule but has made an emotional appeal to chief minister, Mamata Banerjee.

The PCC general secretary, Amitava Chakraborty reminded her of the late prime minister’s contribution to her political career. Miss Banerjee was made the state Youth Congress chief by Gandhi though he was no longer the Prime Minister then.

Her newfound organisational clout thanks to his efforts went a long way in organising militant agitations against the Left Front government against the wishes of the PCC.