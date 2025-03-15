Recovery of arms, ammunition during Operation Satark

The Eastern Railway RPF along with the GRPS personnel from Kamarkundu recovered arms, ammunition, and other incriminating articles from the possession of a suspicious individual at Janai Road railway station, under ‘Operation Satark’ on 13 March. The seizure came when head constable R K Mondal of RPF post Dankuni was performing duty and assisting officials of GRPS Kamarkundu in a routine checking operation.

During the checking period, at around 9.05 p.m, the joint team noticed a person behaving suspiciously on platform number 3-4 of Janai Road railway station. The individual was promptly detained and identified as Rajib Sikdar of Hooghly. On thorough interrogation by security personnel, it was found that the individual was in a drunken condition. His belongings, including a backpack, were searched in the presence of witnesses, leading to the recovery of one improvised country-made firearm resembling a pistol, three rounds of live ammunition, two knives, and two postcard-sized photographs of an unknown person. The accused failed to produce valid documents for the possession of the illegal arms, ammunition, and other weapons. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 25(1A) of the Arms Act, 1959 and the arrested individual sent for further legal proceedings.

