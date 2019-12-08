Expressing his willingness to mediate in any way required to resolve problems between the state and the Centre, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he is always ready to address any issue that is raised to him.

Speaking at a session organized by the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BNCCI) today, the Governor said, “I am always ready to address any issue that is flagged to me by the industrialists and even the mediapersons. I can play a mediatory role between the state and the Centre. I would be very happy to do that and that is what my job is.”

Referring to his discussion with state finance minister Amit Mitra regarding GST, the Governor said that he is a very old friend of the finance minister and at least two to three critical issues got sorted out after they discussed the matter at Raj Bhavan.

“I urged him that we should work together and to never hesitate to flag any issue to me,” he said. Underlining the possibilities of Kolkata and West Bengal, Governor Dhankhar said that Bengal, which was once the financial capital of the country, has the potential for regaining its glory as the state has tremendous human resources.

“Once I visited the International Court of Arbitration in Paris but I think we do not have similar place to attract people like Paris or London has. Kolkata can be a centre for arbitration if all the chambers come together,” he said.

Praising the role played by the industrialists, the Governor said, “You people create wealth and enhance the skill but the system creates barriers against you. Yet you overcome those obstacles. We need to work in close cooperation with all the business chambers. West Bengal has no option but to explore the trajectory of growth and development. I have travelled in many countries like Switzerland, France, New Zealand yet I can assure you that nothing is there in those countries compared to what West Bengal has. The state has its resources of culture and talent and synergy needs to be developed to exploit these resources.”

Conveying his gratitude to the Governor for gracing the occasion, BNCCI president Arpan Mitra announced that the Governor will attend the 133rd foundation day of the chamber. He also shed light on the history of the chamber which is one of the oldest in the country.