Rare miss: TMC fails to penetrate Cong fort, Malda

The Maldah (Dakshin) Parliamentary Constituency has consistently remained under the control of Congress, as the citizens have consistently chosen to vote for a relative of the deceased ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury.

The sole victory for the Congress in West Bengal is from Maldah (Dakshin) constituency.

As per the website of the Election Commission of India, as of 5.15 p.m. today, Isha Khan Choudhury had secured 5,48,125 votes with a leading margin of 1,19,058 votes. In contrast, Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury, the BJP candidate, obtained 4,29,067 votes while Shahnawaz Ali Raihan, the Trinamul Congress candidate, managed 2,82,775 votes.

Advertisement

Mr Choudhury’s lead margin was 1,25,170 votes at 6.10 p.m.

Despite winning a majority of Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the Trinamul Congress was unable to win any seats in Malda district as the BJP candidate Khagen Murmu from Maldah (Uttar) maintained a lead throughout the vote counting process.

The Trinamul Congress made a strong effort to regain its support in north Bengal and has ultimately succeeded in surpassing the BJP in the Cooch Behar Parliamentary Constituency.

While Trinamul Congress candidates initially performed strongly in Raiganj and Balurghat parliamentary constituencies, the BJP candidates were initially falling behind.

However, the BJP candidates Dr Sukanta Majumdar and Kartik Pual managed to gain a lead margin midway through the counting process.

In the Balurghat, there was a close competition between the BJP and TMC candidates in the parliamentary election. According to official records from the Election Commission of India, at 6 p.m., the BJP nominee bagged 4,33,119 votes with a narrow lead of 8,055 votes. TMC candidate Biplab Mitra garnered 4,25,064 votes. Interestingly, at 6.20 p.m., as per ECI records, TMC candidate Mr Mitra was leading by 758 votes. At 6.30 p.m., Dr Majumdar was leading by 477 votes when the counting was on.

The leaders of Trinamul Congress in Cooch Behar were resolute in their decision to confront Union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik.

Initially, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, the Trinamul Congress candidate, was in a leading position. However, by mid-day today, the BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik was able to make up for his losses. Despite this, Mr Basunia steadily maintained his lead margin. According to the ECI website at 5.25 p.m., Mr Basunia had secured 7,76,788 votes and had a lead margin of 42,258 votes while Mr Pramanik had managed to secure 7,34,530 votes.

At 6.10 p.m., Mr Basunia’s lead was 39,250 votes.

The lead margin of BJP candidates Raju Bista from Darjeeling, Dr Jayanta Roy from Jalpaiguri, and Manoj Tigga from Alipurduar has remained consistent since the start of vote counting. Both Mr Bista and Dr Roy were previously elected in 2019, while Mr Tigga replaced BJP leader John Barla, who served as Union minister of state for minority affairs.

Manoj Tigga, who is a member of the BJP and also holds a seat in the Madarihat Legislative Assembly, bagged a total of 6,76,220 votes, surpassing his opponent Prakash Chik Baraik from the Trinamul Congress by a margin of 74,167 votes as of 5.30 p.m. At 6.10 p.m. Mr Tigga’s lead was 73,599 votes.

According to the ECI website at 5.40 p.m., Dr Jayanta Roy, the BJP candidate for Jalpaiguri, secured 7,60,602 votes with a lead of 86,606 votes, while Dr Nirmal Roy, the Trinamul Congress candidate, obtained 6,73,996 votes. At 6.15 p.m. Dr Roy was leading by 86,376 votes.

Raju Bista, the candidate of BJP for the Darjeeling parliamentary constituency, bagged 6,06,288 votes, with a significant lead of 1,46,900 votes. Gopal Lama, TMC candidate from TMC, garnered 4,59,388 votes at 5.50 p.m. At 6.15 p.m., Mr Bista was leading by 1,45,154 votes.

At 5.55 p.m., as per ECI data, Kartik Paul of the BJP secured 4,75,424 votes in the Raiganj parliamentary constituency with a significant margin of 45,133 votes. Meanwhile, Krishna Kalyani of TMC received 4,30,291 votes. Surprisingly, Ali Imran Ramz from Congress garnered 2,36,196 votes. Mr Paul managed a lead margin of 60,150 votes at 6.20 p.m.

At 6 p.m. today, the BJP candidate Khagen Murmu secured a total of 4,90,868 votes from the Maldah (Uttar) parliamentary constituency, while the TMC candidate trailed behind with 4,16,265 votes, a difference of 74,603 votes.