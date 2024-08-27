Rape threat to Abhishek Banerjee’s daughter: Man arrested in Bengal’s North 24 Paragans

The West Bengal Police, on Tuesday, arrested one person in connection with the rape threat against the minor daughter of Trinamool Congress’ general secretary and party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee.

The arrested person has been identified as Masadul Molla, a resident of Mothbari under Minakhan block in North 24 Paragans district of West Bengal. He was arrested early morning, said officials here.

A video had surfaced wherein a person was reportedly seen and heard threatening at a protest rally organised against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

According to police sources, the arrested accused had given that threat while participating in the protest rally on August 25 afternoon organised by the All India Secular Front (AISF).

The AISF leadership had said that the comments were personal of the accused and the party leadership neither supports such comments nor will take responsibility for that.

The arrest happened just a day after the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) chairperson Tulika Das wrote a letter to the police asking the latter to take prompt action in the matter.

Das also asked the police to furnish an action taken report of the case along with copies of the FIR and other relevant documents, to the commission within two days of the receipt of the letter to enable the Commission to take further steps in the instant case.

The Commission took suo motu cognizance in the matter and claimed that in the video the said person was also heard and seen announcing an award of Rs 10 crore for anyone conducting that heinous crime. At the same time, different Trinamool Congress leaders also started filing complaints at various police stations in the districts in the matter.

Since the video surfaced, Trinamool Congress leaders have strongly condemned the comments and claimed that the threats were being issued by “a bunch of animals” under the pretext of ‘Justice for R.G. Kar’.

Even the leaders of the opposition parties too condemned the threat to a minor girl.