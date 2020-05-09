The health department will carry out random sample tests, even of persons without symptoms, in containment zones in Wards 40, 41, 42 and 43 under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. The health department has already completed surveys on persons suffering from the severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and influenza- like illness (ILI) and tests on 14 such persons have been conducted.

“The health department has already conducted surveys to identify people with symptoms related to SARI and ILI. Swab tests were also conducted in some cases, but no fresh case has been found after the four persons in Ward 41 were found positive early last month. Now we will go for random tests of throat swab samples even of asymptomatic persons,” said the officer on special duty for Covid- 19 in north Bengal, Dr Suasnta Kumar Roy.

Experts have stressed on widening the ambit of random tests and increasing it in crowded clusters to contain the spread of the disease. Some public health experts said such a step will give an early indication in the situation at the grassroots level.

On the other hand, according to the guidelines, a Covid- 19 containment zone refers to an area where positive cases of coronavirus are found. The zones are created to map the local transmission of the disease and prevent the contagion from spreading.

Officials said every confirmed case had to be considered as an epicenter and micro-plan activities needed to be done. The area of three-km radius around the epicentre (the residence of the positive case) is demarcated. This area is the containment zone.

“If required, and based on the mapping of contacts and cases, the containment zone is refined,” said a health department official. The Siliguri wards were classified as containment zones after four relatives living in ward 41 of a Covid-19 victim were found to be positive. They have, however, been cured now. A Kalimpong woman who had returned from Chennai was the first Covid-19 patient in the hill district.

The 44-year old woman died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on 30 March.Health department officials said random testing might be conducted in other wards and areas, including those where most of the floating population is located. Ventilators at Covid facility: As preparations to have the first Covid hospital in Darjeeling Hills at Triveni, near Kalimpong, kick off, the health facility will have five beds with ventilators.

“The 100-bed facility will have 70 beds for suspected patients and 30 for positive patients. Among the 30, five beds will have ventilators and other necessary arrangements. We are expecting it will be fully prepared within three weeks,” Dr Roy said.

Malda woman discharged from hospital:A 60-year-old Malda woman was discharged from the Dr Chang’s Hospital in Siliguri meant for treating Covid-19 patients after being cured. She was admitted in the hospital on 29 April. Health department sources said 17 persons have been discharged after recovery from the Covid hospital so far.

Also, an eye specialist of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, who was tested positive after returning from Kolkata on 30 April, has tested positive in the second test too. However, the 21 doctors among the 26 medical staff, who had travelled with him in a bus, have tested negative for Covid-19 in both the first and second tests. Apart from the eye doctor, seven others are undergoing treatment at the hospital presently.