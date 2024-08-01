Ramkrishna Mission distributes plants to storm-hit families in Maynaguri

After assessing the damage caused by a ‘mini tornado’ in Maynaguri, the Ramkrishna Mission Ashram in Jalpaiguri has begun distributing plants as part of their rehabilitation efforts.

This decision was made after a team of monastics and volunteers visited the affected areas to determine the extent of the devastation.

In March this year, the ashram had provided relief materials such as dry ration kits and essential items to those who were left homeless by the tornado.

Currently, they have started distributing plants to families impacted by the storm.

In the first phase on 26 July, they distributed 191 coconut saplings, 955 betelnut saplings, and 382 bayleaf saplings to 191 families.

In phase-II, today, they distributed 252 coconut saplings, 1260 betelnut saplings, 504 bayleaf saplings, 252 guava saplings, and 252 lime (lemon) saplings to 252 families.

The event was attended by monastics, members of the ashram managing committee and volunteers.

The secretary of the ashram, Swami Shivapremananda stated that upon hearing about the tornado’s impact in certain parts of Jalpaiguri district and the resulting harm to many individuals and homes, they immediately began relief work. They distributed relief materials to 550 families from 31 March to 4 April.

These materials included rice, moong dal, mustard oil, soya chunks, salt, puffed rice, flattened rice, biscuits, milk, molasses, potatoes, candles, matchboxes, toothpaste toothbrushes, bottled water, tarpaulins, pillows and mosquito nets.

Ramkrishna Mission Ashram is now also focusing on tornado rehabilitation by planting trees.

The ashram plans to continue their efforts to assist those affected.