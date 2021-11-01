Rajib return reaffirms cosy Didi-Modi relationship: CPM

The CPI-M today criticised the Trinamul Congress after TMC turncoat and BJP leader Rajib Banerjee rejoined the party in Tripura during Abhishek Banerjee’s rally there.

CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty said that Rajib Banerjee’s return to the Trinamul once again highlights the clear understanding between the TMC and the BJP. Rajib Banerjee had joined the BJP this year prior to the Bengal assembly polls and had said that he was starting to feel claustrophobic in the party where he was allegedly not being allowed to work by TMC workers who reek of corruption.

Rajib Banerjee was a minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet when he decided to switch camps to the BJP. After the polls, where the BJP suffered a humiliating defeat, in a complete turnaround, Rajib said that in BJP he is feeling breathless and alleged that the saffron brigade had made false promises to the voters just to gain political mileage.

It may be recalled that Miss Banerjee during the 2021 Assembly poll campaigns had put on record that she was not going to allow any “gaddars” (traitors) to return to the party since they had left Trinamul at a vital time when the party needed their support to tide over the saffron wave that struck Bengal before the polls when several TMC MLAs had jumped ships to BJP. Her comments were mainly directed towards two of her cabinet ministers Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee.

However, with Rajib coming back, the Opposition has called out on Mamata and pointed out an alleged nexus between TMC and the BJP. Sujan Chakraborty, commenting on the matter, said that the ‘Ayaa Ram Gaya Raam’ politics is no doubt a TMC strategy and it re-affirms how similar TMC is to the BJP. The Didi-Modi relationship has grown quite healthy over the years, he remarked.

“The same Rajib Banerjee who had left TMC and had appeared outside the assembly building with the picture of Mamata Banerjee while pledging alliance to the BJP, today has joined back after taking the TMC flag from Abhishek Banerjee. The TMC and the BJP only believe in power politics and cynical gains. Nothing else matters to them,” wrote the CPI-M leader in his social media handle.