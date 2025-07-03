Rainfall to intensify across Bengal from Thursday: IMD

Weather conditions in West Bengal showed signs of temporary improvement on Wednesday following the departure of a low-pressure system from the region. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast renewed rainfall activity across the state from Thursday, with isolated heavy showers expected through Saturday.

South Bengal, including Kolkata, witnessed light to moderate showers with occasional thunderstorms on Wednesday. The sky remained partly cloudy, and relative humidity ranged between 83 per cent and 95 per cent, leading to significant discomfort due to high moisture levels. The city recorded 11.7 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while the maximum temperature on Tuesday stood at 31.0°C — 1.6 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature on Wednesday dropped slightly to 26.6°C. Despite the improvement, the IMD issued a yellow alert for all southern districts due to the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by wind speeds of 30–40 km/h.

Similar alerts have been issued for the northern districts, where scattered heavy rainfall is likely to continue until Saturday. Northern hill districts, including Darjeeling, are expected to receive sustained heavy rainfall. Sea conditions remain rough, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal until further notice. While heavy rainfall is unlikely in most parts of South Bengal on Wednesday, districts adjoining coastal areas and Bangladesh — such as North and South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and both East and West Bardhaman — are expected to witness increased rainfall activity starting Thursday. According to the IMD, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely to persist across the state from Thursday to Saturday. Rain intensity is expected to decrease gradually starting Sunday.

