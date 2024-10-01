Railways minister likely to flag off 12-coach local EMUs

If all goes as planned, the newly introduced 12-coach local EMUs of Sealdah Main section could see a formal flag off by railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Mahalaya.

According to sources, Mahalaya, that marks the beginning of Durga Puja when the Bengalis pay obeisance to their forefathers, the railway minister is likely to offer tarpan at the ghats of Barrackpore during the early morning hours. After performing the ritualistic tarpan Mr Vaishnaw could also spin the iconic ‘charkha’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, which is also to be observed on the day of Mahalaya this year. With this, the fortnight long ‘Swacchta Pakhwada’ being observed from 17 September by the railways with host of programmes like Swachhta Hi Seva, would also be concluded on that day. Later, the minister is likely to come to Sealdah station and flag off a 12-coach local EMU train from the venue.

As learnt from sources, while these programmes are expected to take place on that day, an official confirmation from the authorities is being awaited.

Notably, the Eastern Railway started operating 12-coach local EMU trains from platform numbers one to five of Sealdah station in the last week of June. The short length of Sealdah suburban platforms had previously caused difficulties in running all 12-coach trains on the Sealdah Main and North section. After the problem was solved by extending the platforms, it has now become possible for the division to run 12-coach local trains on the Sealdah Main Line. According to the divisional railway, these 12-coach locals can carry about 1,000 additional passengers per trip compared to 9-coach trains. This is expected to meet the increasing transportation demands of densely populated areas like Bidhannagar, Dum Dum, Birati, Barasat, Sodepur, Barrackpore, Naihati, and others on the Sealdah Main and North lines and reduce overcrowding, making travel more comfortable for suburban passengers.