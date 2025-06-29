Railway to run Shravani Mela special train

To meet the surge in passenger demand during the auspicious Shravani Mela 2025, the Railways has announced the operation of a special unreserved train service between Asansol and Patna. The 03511/03512 Asansol–Patna–Asansol Shravani Mela Special Train will offer convenient travel options for Kanwariyas and other pilgrims journeying during the festive season.

Each year, lakhs of devotees undertake the sacred barefoot Kanwar Yatra from Sultanganj to Deoghar, carrying holy Ganga Jal to offer at the revered Jyotirlinga of Lord Baidyanath at Baidyanath Dham. To support this religious pilgrimage, the Railways will run this special service.

Advertisement

The 03511 Asansol–Patna Shravani Mela Unreserved Special will operate every Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday between 11 July and 9 August. The train will depart from Asansol at 5 p.m. and arrive in Patna at 1.30 a.m. the next day.

Advertisement

The 03512 Patna–Asansol Shravani Mela Unreserved Special will run every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 12 July and 10 August.

The train will halt at Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih within the Asansol Division in both directions.