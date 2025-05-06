Logo

# Bengal

Railway official rescues lady at Naihati station

A swift and courageous act by senior divisional commercial manager, Sealdah, Jasram Meena, averted a potential tragedy at Naihati station. Mr Meena, was present on platform 4 when a lady accidentally slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform.

SNS | Kolkata | May 6, 2025 10:35 am

Without hesitation, Mr Meena immediately rushed to the woman’s aid and was able to pull the lady out of the dangerous gap just moments before the train was scheduled to depart.

The lady, who appeared to be in shock but thankfully sustained no major injuries, expressed her profound gratitude to the Mr Meena for the life-saving intervention.

DRM Sealdah Rajeev Saxena said that passengers to exercise cautiously while boarding and alighting trains and to be mindful of the gap between the train and the platform.

