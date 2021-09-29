Raiganj shootout: one woman held

A constable of the border Security Force, Shital Roy, has been named in an incident when gunfire was opened at some people, which left one woman dead and two others injured in Raiganj last evening.

Police have, meanwhile, arrested a woman, Joysree Das, of Debinagar in connection with the incident that left a policeman and his sister with bullet injuries in Debinagar village. She was today produced in the court, which sent her in police custody, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, the BSF constable is absconding, while police have allegedly locked his house at Kashibati in Raiganj. “A few years ago, Shital Roy, the BSF constable, had been staying in the house of policeman Sujay Majumder at

Debinagar. Shitol had an enmity with Sujay for some reasons. Then he left the rented house and was living in his own house at Kashibati.

At around 8.45 pm last night, Shital, along with some miscreants, raided the house of Sujay Majumder. Sujay and his two sisters had an altercation with him. Shital then fired at them with a gun. Debi Sanyal, one of the sisters of the policeman, died on the way to hospital,” a source said.

Mr Majumder and his sister Rupa Adhikary were then admitted in the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital with serious bullet injuries. Rupa Adhikary was today referred to the Malda Medical College & Hospital.

“A woman has been arrested on the charge of involvement in the said crime. One BSF constable Shital Roy is also an accused in this case. We have started investigations and are trying to arrest him too,” the Superintendent of Police of the Raiganj Police district, Sana Akhtar, said.