PWD engineering chief shifted to ATI

Dilip Kumar Baidya, engineering chief of the state public works department (PWD), has been transferred to the Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute (NSATI) at Salt Lake raising eyebrows of many senior officials in the PWD.

Prasanta Saha, PWD’s engineering chief-II, has been made the acting engineering chief till the permanent appointment in the post is made.

On 15 May, the state personnel and administrative reforms department issued an order in connection with the transfer of Mr Baidya.

“I won’t comment anything about my transfer. I will get a salary from the PWD as usual, not from the ATI. I’m on medical leave for 14 days and will decide later whether I will join the NSATI,” Mr Baidya told The Statesman on Monday.

The state PWD minister Pulak Roy when contacted said: “I am busy in a meeting.”